47 Million Amphetamine Pills Seized in Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have seized 47 million amphetamine pills with a street value of up to $1 billion, in what is believed to be its largest-ever drug bust. The drugs were discovered during a raid on a Riyadh warehouse, hidden in a shipment of flour, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Six Syrians and two Pakistanis were arrested in the smuggling attempt.

It is not known if the pills were captagon; some 119 million of the pills were seized by Saudi customs officials after attempts to smuggle them into the kingdom last year.