5 Arrested, 8 Injured After Ultra-Orthodox Anti-Draft Protest Blocks Rush Hour Traffic

Dozens of Haredi protesters blocked Route 4 near the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, disrupting traffic during rush hour Wednesday morning as they demonstrated against the arrest of those who refused to enlist in the army, in an incident that left five people arrested and eight injured.

Kan reported that the protest caused major traffic disruptions as demonstrators occupied the roadway. Police later moved to disperse the gathering after declaring it an illegal demonstration.

Video from the scene showed officers using stun grenades and physically removing protesters from the highway. Mounted police were also deployed during the operation. Footage showed several protesters being dragged along the roadway, with some appearing to have their pants torn during the confrontations.

In a statement, police said some protesters crawled beneath vehicles in an effort to prevent authorities from clearing the route and reopening traffic.

Israel Police spokesman Arye Doron defended the enforcement measures during an interview with Ynet.

“This is an illegal protest. Our duty at this time is to allow vehicle traffic and do everything to open the route,” Doron said.

The police response drew criticism from Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, who sharply attacked the treatment of the demonstrators.

Deri accused police of mistreating “citizens who are crying out that they have been turned into criminals just because they study Torah.”

National Security Minister Ben-Gvir later addressed concerns regarding the use of stun grenades by police.

“Recently, there has been an increase in incidents where stun grenades were used against civilian populations not in accordance with protocols, and therefore I will hold an urgent discussion on this matter to ensure that the use of stun grenades will only be done in exceptional cases and in accordance with police procedures,” Ben-Gvir said.

The protest ended with the roadway cleared and traffic restored, following the arrests and injuries reported during the demonstration near Bnei Brak.