7 Killed, 3 Wounded in Jerusalem Shooting Attack
Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces stand at the site of a deadly shooting attack in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Neve Yaakov, Jan. 27, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
01/27/2023

Seven people were killed Friday night and another three were wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Jerusalem neighborhood, Israeli officials said.

Israeli media said that the gunman opened fire next to a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in the east of the city at around 8pm. Israel Police said that the gunman opened fire on worshippers outside the building from a moving car. The gunman was neutralized a short time later and about a kilometer away, the police said.

Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were at the scene of the attack, where large numbers of security forces had been deployed.

Local media said that the gunman was a resident of East Jerusalem but not an Israeli citizen. The media also reported that celebrations over the attack were held in Palestinian territories.

The shooting attack came after days of tensions between Israel and Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority announced Thursday that it was suspending security cooperation with Israel after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israel Defense Forces raid in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a volley of rockets at southern Israel overnight Thursday, which was followed by Israel Air Force strikes on militant targets in the coastal enclave. No one was hurt in either incident.

 

 

