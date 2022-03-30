5 Killed in Shooting Attack in Central Israel By West Bank Terrorist

Five people were killed in a terror attack in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak on Tuesday night, including the Israeli Arab police officer who shot the assailant. The other victims were two young men, both fathers, from Bnei Brak, and two Ukrainians. It is the third attack on Israelis in one week, which has left a total of 11 people dead.

The shooter opened fire with a rifle while driving a motorcycle. The shooter, identified as a 27-year-old resident of a village near Jenin in the West Bank who was in Israel illegally working in construction and had previously spent time in an Israeli prison, then got off of his motorcycle and continued his attack on foot until he was shot and killed by police officer Amir Khoury, 32, who was also shot by the assailant and later died. A second police officer is in serious condition in the hospital; four other people injured in the attack remain hospitalized. Another person was arrested at the scene of the attack, suspected of assisting the shooter. The shooter’s brother was arrested at his West Bank home, leading to clashes between Israeli troops and local residents.

The Israel Police has been put on its highest alert level, and the Israel Defense Forces have sent more troops to the West Bank.

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack, and called for a “true, lasting peace.” He also said that: “The killing of Israeli and Palestinian civilians will only lead to a deterioration of the situation ahead of Ramadan.” Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a statement praised the attack, as did the terror organization. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, currently in the region, condemned the attack, as did US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “We face a challenging period. We have experience in dealing with terrorism, from the very beginning of Zionism. They did not break us then and they will not break us now.” He added: “The security forces of the State of Israel are the best in the world. They are up to the task and, as in the previous waves, we will prevail this time as well.”