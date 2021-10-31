5 Pro-Iranian Fighters Said Killed in Alleged Israeli Airstrikes Near Damascus

Five people were reported to be killed in airstrikes outside of Damascus in Saturday in a daytime attack; the attack was blamed on Israel in Syrian state media reports.

The airstrike is said to have targeted a weapons shipment being transported to Lebanon for the Hizbullah terror organization. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a watchdog organization, said that the at least five people who were killed in the attack were pro-Iran militiamen; several others were reported injured.

State media SANA reported that some of the targeted sites on the outskirts of Damascus were destroyed, citing the Syrian media. “Our anti-aircraft defenses were activated and were able to hit some of the enemy missiles,” the Syrian media told SANA. SANA reported that two Syrian soldiers were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces, as is its usual policy, neither confirmed nor denied the attack.