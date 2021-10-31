Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
5 Pro-Iranian Fighters Said Killed in Alleged Israeli Airstrikes Near Damascus
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Airstrikes
Damascus
Hizbullah

5 Pro-Iranian Fighters Said Killed in Alleged Israeli Airstrikes Near Damascus

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2021

Five people were reported to be killed in airstrikes outside of Damascus in Saturday in a daytime attack; the attack was blamed on Israel in Syrian state media reports.

The airstrike is said to have targeted a weapons shipment being transported to Lebanon for the Hizbullah terror organization. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a watchdog organization, said that the at least five people who were killed in the attack were pro-Iran militiamen; several others were reported injured.

State media SANA reported that some of the targeted sites on the outskirts of Damascus were destroyed, citing the Syrian media. “Our anti-aircraft defenses were activated and were able to hit some of the enemy missiles,” the Syrian media told SANA. SANA reported that two Syrian soldiers were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces, as is its usual policy, neither confirmed nor denied the attack.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.