57 Migrants Drown When Boat Capsizes Off Tunisian Coast

At least 57 migrants on a boat that left from Libya drowned off the coast of Tunisia. The boat capsized on Monday near the southeast coast of Tunisia, the country’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday. Another 33 migrants from the capsized boat were rescued by workers on a nearby oil platform.

Another 113 migrants from Bangladesh, Morocco and sub-Saharan Africa were rescued by Tunisia’s navy on Monday afternoon from a boat off the Tunisian Island of Djerba, Al Jazeera reported, citing the official Tunisian TAP news agency.

More than 60 migrants and refugees from at least five boats have died in recent weeks in sinkings off the Tunisian coast, according to the report.