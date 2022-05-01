6.2 Million Captagon Pills Seized in Iraq as Drug Trafficking Ring Members Arrested

Security forces in Iraq seized about 6.2 million pills of the amphetamine drug Captagon in a warehouse near the capital, Baghdad. The Iraqi national security agency also announced Saturday in a statement that it had arrested three Iraqi nationals and four suspects from other Arab countries who are alleged to be part of a drug trafficking ring. Three other men who also admitted to ties to an international drug trafficking network were arrested with six kilograms of hashish in their possession.

The Captagon pills were set to be distributed in Bagdhad and other areas of the country. Convicted drug traffickers can be sentenced with the death penalty in Iraq.

Syria is the Middle East’s main Captagon producer, though it is also manufactured in Lebanon and Jordan, and Saudi Arabia the main consumer market, according to Al Jazeera.

In December, Lebanese security agencies recovered 9 million Captagon pills that smugglers attempted to take to an unnamed Gulf country. They were discovered in a shipment of plastic oranges at the Beirut port. One year ago, Saudi Arabia placed a ban on shipments of agricultural products from Lebanon after millions of the pills were hidden in a shipment of pomegranates that arrived at Jeddah port.