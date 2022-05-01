The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

6.2 Million Captagon Pills Seized in Iraq as Drug Trafficking Ring Members Arrested
Officers of the Directorate of Narcotics Control of Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry sort through tablets of captagon seized during a special operation in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on March 1, 2022. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Drug smuggling

6.2 Million Captagon Pills Seized in Iraq as Drug Trafficking Ring Members Arrested

The Media Line Staff
05/01/2022

Security forces in Iraq seized about 6.2 million pills of the amphetamine drug Captagon in a warehouse near the capital, Baghdad. The Iraqi national security agency also announced Saturday in a statement that it had arrested three Iraqi nationals and four suspects from other Arab countries who are alleged to be part of a drug trafficking ring. Three other men who also admitted to ties to an international drug trafficking network were arrested with six kilograms of hashish in their possession.

The Captagon pills were set to be distributed in Bagdhad and other areas of the country. Convicted drug traffickers can be sentenced with the death penalty in Iraq.

Syria is the Middle East’s main Captagon producer, though it is also manufactured in Lebanon and Jordan, and Saudi Arabia the main consumer market, according to Al Jazeera.

In December, Lebanese security agencies recovered 9 million Captagon pills that smugglers attempted to take to an unnamed Gulf country. They were discovered in a shipment of plastic oranges at the Beirut port. One year ago, Saudi Arabia placed a ban on shipments of agricultural products from Lebanon after millions of the pills were hidden in a shipment of pomegranates that arrived at Jeddah port.

