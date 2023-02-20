6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey-Syria Border

A new earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday evening, the US Geological Survey reported, striking the area already devastated two weeks ago when two massive temblors within nine hours left almost 50,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless.

The epicenter of the latest quake, which was felt in Egypt, Israel and Lebanon, was in central Antakya, some 80 miles from the epicenter of the second massive earthquake in Kahramanmaras. Both quakes took place in Hatay Province.

The first quake on February 6 took place close to the city of Gaziantep, some 60 miles from Kahramanmaras. The February 6 quakes were the worst natural disaster in Turkey’s history.