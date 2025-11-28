6 IDF Soldiers Wounded in Syria After Raid on Terrorist Group

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a raid in southern Syria’s Beit Jinn early Friday morning, arresting two members of the Lebanese Sunni Islamist group al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya before a fierce exchange of fire with local gunmen left six IDF soldiers wounded and led to airstrikes around the town near the border with the Golan Heights.

The IDF entered Beit Jinn after gathering intelligence that two operatives from the organization were preparing new attacks on Israel. The suspects, described as brothers and previously involved in firing rockets at Israel, were detained in their home.

As troops moved to leave the area with the detainees, they came under heavy attack from local gunmen, and a fierce firefight ensued. Israeli helicopters, drones, and fighter jets providing backup then struck targets in and around Beit Jinn, with Syrian media reporting artillery fire and helicopter strikes and saying at least two people were killed.

According to the IDF, six soldiers were wounded during the clashes, three of them seriously, and were flown by helicopter to hospitals in Israel. Gunfire from local fighters disabled an army Humvee, forcing troops to abandon it inside Beit Jinn before the military destroyed the vehicle from the air to keep it from being captured.