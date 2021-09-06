6 Palestinian Security Prisoners Escape Israeli Prison Via Tunnel

Six Palestinian security prisoners escaped from a high-security prison in northern Israel. The prisoners were found missing on Monday from the Gilboa Prison after reportedly digging a tunnel from their cell under the high prison walls.

The escaped are members of terror organizations; five of the men belonged to Islamic Jihad and one was a former commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin in the West Bank. All of the six prisoners were serving life sentences for deadly attacks on Israelis. They reportedly are considered dangerous.

The men likely will try to escape to Jenin or other Palestinian-controlled areas of the West Bank, and may continue on to Jordan. Police set up checkpoints in order to apprehend them.

Other security prisoners at the Gilboa Prison will be transferred to other Israeli prisons, according to reports.