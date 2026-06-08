60,000 Attend Walk With Israel in Toronto, Largest Crowd in Event’s 57-Year History

The UJA Federation, which organized and sponsored the march, said this year’s turnout was the largest in the event’s 57-year history.

Participants gathered at Temple Sinai Congregation before proceeding along Bathurst Street. Marchers carried Israeli flags as well as Lion-and-Sun Iranian flags during the event. Organizers said fundraising efforts generated more than $670,000 Canadian, falling short of a goal of $780,000 set to mark 78 years since Israel’s independence.

The event took place under extensive security measures. Toronto police officers were deployed on foot, on bicycles, and on horseback along the route and in nearby neighborhoods. The security arrangements had been outlined during a Friday briefing by Toronto Police Service Deputy Chief Frank Barredo.

Holocaust survivor Nate Leipciger, 98, participated in the opening ceremony and cut the ribbon marking the start of the walk.

Toronto-St. Paul’s Member of Parliament Leslie Church commented on the event in a post on X, writing that the turnout demonstrated “resilience, solidarity, and joy in the face of resurgent antisemitism.”

At the same time, anti-Israel demonstrators gathered near Earl Bales Park for a separate event known as the Walk Against Israel.

Police reported six arrests during the day. According to the information provided, a group of protesters left the designated demonstration area, leading to at least one confrontation with law enforcement.

Authorities identified one of those arrested as 35-year-old John Eusebio, who allegedly spat at a police officer during the incident.