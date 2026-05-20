7 Countries Summon Envoys Over Gaza Flotilla Video; Netanyahu, Saar, Huckabee Scold Ben-Gvir

Seven countries summoned Israeli ambassadors or diplomatic representatives after a video circulated showing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir mocking detained flotilla activists at Ashdod port, prompting criticism from Israeli leaders and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Italy, France, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Portugal summoned Israeli ambassadors over the incident, while Spain summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires because it does not currently have an Israeli ambassador.

The footage showed dozens of international activists kneeling on the ground at a facility at Ashdod port, apparently with their hands tied, while some were moved aside as Ben-Gvir toured the area.

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

In one clip, the minister waved a large Israeli flag and shouted in Hebrew, “Welcome to Israel, we are the masters.” In another video, protesters appeared restrained while Israel’s national anthem played from a speaker, and Ben-Gvir told one man, “This is how it needs to be.”

The activists were being held at Ashdod port after the Foreign Ministry announced that the latest flotilla attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza had “come to an end.”

The flotilla departed from Turkey, according to the activists, who said they sought to break the blockade, which they blamed for the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israel has said the blockade is necessary for security reasons and alleged that some passengers are affiliated with the HHI group, which Israel designates as a terror organization because of alleged ties to Hamas.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned Ben-Gvir’s conduct in a statement, saying: “You knowingly caused harm to our state in this disgraceful display – and not for the first time.” Saar added, “You have undone tremendous, professional and successful efforts made by so many people — from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others.”

“You are not the face of Israel,” Saar told Ben-Gvir.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had the right to stop “provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters,” but said Ben-Gvir’s handling of the activists was “not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”

Huckabee wrote on X: “Flotilla was a stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed the dignity of his nation. Despicable acts.”