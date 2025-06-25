7 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Explosion, IDF Says

Seven Israeli soldiers were killed Tuesday when an explosive device hit their armored vehicle in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Wednesday. The blast ignited the vehicle, a Puma combat engineering model, killing all personnel inside. Their remains were later recovered after the vehicle was removed from the area.

The soldiers served in the IDF’s 605th Combat Engineering Battalion. Six of the dead have been identified as Lt. Matan Shai Yashinovski, 21; Staff Sgt. Alon Davidov, 21; Staff Sgt. Ronel Ben-Moshe, 20; Staff Sgt. Niv Radia, 20; Sgt. Ronen Shapiro, 19; Sgt. Shahar Manoav, 21; and Sgt. Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, 20.

A preliminary investigation by the Israeli military suggests a member of an armed Palestinian group planted the explosive on the vehicle while it was moving. Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a missile strike and gunfire against Israeli forces in the area, though it was not immediately clear whether the group was referring to the same incident.

The deaths raise the number of Israeli troops killed in the Gaza ground offensive to at least 440. Since Hamas launched its Oct. 7 cross-border assault, over 860 Israeli soldiers have been killed, according to the military.

In a separate encounter in Khan Yunis on the same day, two other soldiers from the same battalion were injured by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the soldiers “fought bravely” and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.