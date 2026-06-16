8 Killed in B-52 Crash at Edwards Air Force Base in Deadliest Such Accident Since 1982 

Eight crew members were killed after a B-52 bomber crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in southern California early Tuesday, marking the deadliest crash involving a B-52 since 1982.

The B-52 Stratofortress, an eight-engine, jet-powered aircraft designed to carry a wide range of nuclear and conventional bombs, crashed during what officials described as a routine test mission. The aircraft had taken off at 11:20 a.m. local time from the remote air base before the crash occurred.

Military officials said the operation has now shifted to recovery efforts. Black smoke from the crash site was visible for miles.

“Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans,” Col. James Hayes said during a press conference. Hayes described those killed as a “mixed crew of military, government civilians, and government contractors”.

Edwards Air Force Base had earlier stated that initial indications suggested the crash “was not survivable.”

Boeing, which manufactured the aircraft, said two of its employees were among those aboard the flight.

“We are in contact with their families and are offering support,” Boeing said in a statement.

The crash prompted expressions of sympathy from senior government officials. Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink and House Speaker Mike Johnson both shared condolences on social media following the loss of life.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also extended his sympathies to “the entire Edwards Air Force Base community” and thanked first responders involved in the response effort.

Hayes said military investigators will work to determine what happened, but added that specific details are not expected to be available to the public for approximately six months.

No additional information about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the crash was immediately released. Authorities said the focus remains on recovery operations and the forthcoming investigation into one of the deadliest B-52 incidents in decades.