8 Palestinians Killed in Truck-Van Accident in West Bank

At least eight Palestinians were killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a truck and a mini-van in the West Bank. The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon near the Jewish settlement of Petzael in the Jordan Valley. Both of the vehicles had Palestinian Authority license plates, according to reports.

Seven of the victims were dead at the scene, while three others were airlifted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. There were 10 people riding in the van, which was meant to only carry 5 passengers, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported.

Israel’s Magen David Adom and the Palestinian Red Crescent worked together to evacuate the injured to the hospital.