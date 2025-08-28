Donate
Light Theme
Log In
8 Soldiers Killed in Israeli Strikes After Surveillance Devices Found 
A member of the Syrian army stands in As-Suwayda July 15, 2025. (The Media Line)

8 Soldiers Killed in Israeli Strikes After Surveillance Devices Found 

The Media Line Staff
08/28/2025

Syrian media outlets reported Wednesday that Israeli forces carried out a two-day operation near Damascus, involving airstrikes, drones, and what they described as a rare ground landing by special troops. At least eight Syrian soldiers were reported killed. 

The sequence began Tuesday evening when a Syrian patrol claimed to have uncovered listening devices in fields outside al-Kiswah, a town roughly 10 kilometers from the Damascus International Fairgrounds. Within hours, drones struck army positions in the area. Local reports said six soldiers, including a commander, were killed in that first wave, and the toll rose to eight by the next day. 

According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, the strikes continued into Wednesday, cutting off reinforcements and delaying the recovery of the bodies until late the following evening. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks the conflict, reported that Israeli jets conducted about ten additional raids on military sites around al-Kiswah. Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper, which is close to Hezbollah, described the bombardment as a dramatic show of force that eclipsed the international exhibition attended nearby by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. 

Later that night, foreign reports said helicopters brought Israeli troops into the area near Jabal Mana, a former Iranian-operated base now controlled by Syrian forces. Officers quoted by Reuters claimed the contingent remained on the ground for more than two hours using specialized equipment, then withdrew without engaging in clashes. 

After the withdrawal, Syrian units were able to collect the bodies of their soldiers and dismantle some of the devices that had been found. Damascus denounced the strikes and raid as a violation of its sovereignty and another sign of what it called Israel’s destabilizing policies. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Israel offered no official comment. Still, Defense Minister Israel Katz posted on X that “our forces operate day and night in every arena for Israel’s security,” a statement widely read as indirect confirmation of involvement. 

 

News Updates
Al-Kiswah
IDF
surveillance technology
Syrian army
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods