9 Injured in Explosion at Iranian Drone Factory Complex

At least nine workers were injured in a major explosion at a complex in central Iran that houses a factory that makes military drones for the Islamic Republic. The explosion early Sunday morning was in the complex that houses the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company, The Guardian reported. The complex is owned by Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries.

The explosion comes just days after Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told Germany’s foreign minister that a drone downed in Israel’s airspace last week during hostilities with Hamas in Gaza was an Iranian-made drone that entered through Iraq or Syria. Israel has previously been blamed for explosions at Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Friday unveiled a new military drone that is named “Gaza.”