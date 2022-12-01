9 Killed in Coal Mine Explosion in northwestern Pakistan

At least nine people were killed in a gas explosion at a coal mine in northwestern Pakistan. The explosion on Wednesday in the Orakzai district is believed to have been caused by gas sparks, according to a preliminary investigation. There were 13 workers in the mine at the time of the explosion; four other workers sustained critical injuries in the blast.

The blast caused the collapse of the mine, and a gas build-up triggered the explosion, Reuters reported, citing a government report. Mine accidents caused by gas build-ups are common in Pakistani coal mines, according to the report.