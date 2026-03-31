9 Wounded, Mother and Children Rescued, After Iranian Cluster Missile Hits Central Israel

Sirens sounded across central Israel, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley as a wave of launches from Iran, including a cluster munition, struck multiple locations Tuesday morning, causing injuries to at least 9 people and property damage.

Alerts were activated in the Sharon, the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, where no early warnings were issued. Explosions were heard across wide areas as interception results were being examined.

At least nine people were injured after the cluster munition impacted central Israel, with strike sites reported in Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, and Givat Shmuel.

In Bnei Brak, six people were lightly injured by blast effects, including a woman who was hurt by shattered glass fragments. A mother and her two children were rescued from a partial roof collapse in a building. Three others were injured at the same scene.

Emergency teams were dispatched to multiple locations where interception fragments fell across the Tel Aviv area. Property and infrastructure were damaged in several central cities.

In Petah Tikva and Givat Shmuel, vehicles were hit and caught fire following the barrage. In Tel Aviv, a car was found overturned on its side.

Magen David Adom paramedic Yehuda Shoshana told N12 that responders encountered “destruction in a residential building and a great deal of commotion” upon arrival and immediately began searches to ensure no one was trapped.

He said six lightly injured people—“two women and four children”—emerged from the structure and received initial treatment at the scene. Three were evacuated to a hospital for further evaluation, including “a baby about six months old, a six-and-a-half-year-old child, and a woman about 40.”

At the same time, alerts were activated in the Western Galilee over concerns of a hostile aircraft infiltration. The military said one target was intercepted.