93% of Eligible Palestinian Voters Register for Upcoming Elections
Offices of the Palestine Central Elections Commission in central Gaza. (Hazem Albaz/The Media Line)
News Updates
Palestinian elections

93% of Eligible Palestinian Voters Register for Upcoming Elections

The Media Line Staff
02/18/2021

Some 93% of eligible voters in the West Bank and Gaza have registered for the upcoming Palestinian elections, the Palestinian Central Elections Commission reported Wednesday.

At least 421,000 Palestinians registered to vote since the presidential decree announcing the elections was issued last month, according to the commission. In all, more than 2.6 million of the 2.8 million eligible Palestinian voters are registered to vote, according to the commission. Palestinians over 18 were eligible to register online, by phone or in person. The registration period closed on Tuesday.

Legislative elections are scheduled for May 22, and presidential elections on July 31.

