9th Afghan Provincial Capital Falls to Talban

Nine of 34 provincial capitals in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban, the most recent on Wednesday morning. The capitals captured by the Taliban since Friday includ Faizabad, Farah, Pul-e-Khumri, Sar-e-Pul, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan and Zaranj.

The capture of the capitals is the lastest salvo in the Taliban offenses that began in May, as the United States began withdrawing troops from the country; the withdrawal is set to be complete by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew on Wednesday to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif to check on his security troops there and to give them encouragement as they defend the city as the Taliban looms closer. He reportedly will meet with the city’s strongman Atta Mohammad Noor and militia leader Abdul Rashid Dostum.

The Taliban attacks on provincial capitals violate the 2020 peace deal between the Taliban and the United States, under which the Taliban committed to not attacking provincial centers.