Abbas, Abdullah Meet in Amman
Jordan's King Abdullah II welcomes Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas before a meeting at the Royal Palace in Amman in this photo from March 2013. (Khalil Mazraawi/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Mahmoud Abbas
Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Amman

Abbas, Abdullah Meet in Amman

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2021

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met on Wednesday in Amman with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Abbas and Abdullah held a one-on-one meeting, where they discussed “bilateral relations, common issues, and the latest political developments,” the Palestinian WAFA news service reported. Afterwards, they held an expanded meeting, attended by senior Palestinian and Jordanian officials.

Abbas “affirmed the continuation of fraternal coordination between Palestine and Jordan to serve the interests of our nation and its common issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause,” according to WAFA. Abdullah “reiterated Jordan’s supportive and supportive position for our people in obtaining their just and legitimate rights, and in establishing their independent, sovereign and viable state, on the June 4, 1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as its capital,” according to the report. The king also stressed the importance of translating the current cease-fire between Gaza and Israel into an extended truce.

Abdullah highlighted Jordan’s continuing role in protecting Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. Abbas reiterated the importance of the Hashemite Kingdom’s continuing guardianship over the sites.

