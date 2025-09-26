Abbas Condemns Israel and Hamas in UN Address, Israel Pushes Back 

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas delivered a rare virtual speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, denouncing both Israel and Hamas while laying out his vision for Palestinian statehood.

Abbas, 89, accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza and expanding settlements, including the E1 project in the West Bank. He charged that settlers “burn homes and fields” and attack civilians under the protection of Israeli forces. At the same time, he issued one of his most direct criticisms of Hamas, declaring that the October 7 assault on Israeli civilians and the hostage-taking “do not represent the Palestinian people.”

He said the PA is prepared to take “full responsibility” for governance in Gaza once the war ends, insisting Hamas will play no role. Abbas outlined a nine-point plan calling for a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian relief, prisoner exchanges, and the transfer of Gaza’s administration to a transitional body of Palestinian technocrats supported by Arab and international partners. He also pledged reforms, elections within a year of the war’s end, and a unified Palestinian security force.

Abbas thanked the Western nations that recently recognized Palestinian statehood and urged remaining countries to follow suit. He said Palestinians will remain “rooted like the olive trees” and called for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel responded sharply. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar dismissed Abbas’ remarks as hollow, accusing him of failing to combat terrorism and pointing to the symbolic “key” pin Abbas wore as evidence of his continued support for the Palestinian demand of a mass “right of return.” Sa’ar warned, “Israel will not be deceived once again.”

The United States also weighed in this week, imposing visa bans on dozens of senior PA officials after Western nations unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state. The move reflected Washington’s concerns about Ramallah’s leadership even as international backing for statehood gains momentum.