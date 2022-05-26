The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Abbas Confidante Hussein Al-Sheikh Named Head of PLO
Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh speaks to The Media Line in his office in Ramallah. (The Media Line)
News Updates
Hussein al-Sheikh
PLO

Abbas Confidante Hussein Al-Sheikh Named Head of PLO

The Media Line Staff
05/26/2022

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh has been named secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The appointment of the former Palestinian Authority Minister of Civil Affairs announced on Thursday by PA President Mahmoud Abbas makes al-Sheikh the front-runner to succeed Abbas as head of the PA.  He has remained one of President Mahmoud Abbas’ closest advisers and has served as the point person for contacts with Israel regarding civilian matters in the Palestinian territories.

The position was held by Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, until he died of COVID-19 in November 2020; it had remained empty since then.

