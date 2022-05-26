Abbas Confidante Hussein Al-Sheikh Named Head of PLO

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh has been named secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The appointment of the former Palestinian Authority Minister of Civil Affairs announced on Thursday by PA President Mahmoud Abbas makes al-Sheikh the front-runner to succeed Abbas as head of the PA. He has remained one of President Mahmoud Abbas’ closest advisers and has served as the point person for contacts with Israel regarding civilian matters in the Palestinian territories.

The position was held by Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, until he died of COVID-19 in November 2020; it had remained empty since then.