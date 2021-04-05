Abbas Heads to Germany For Medical Checkup

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas left Ramallah in the West Bank for Germany for a medical checkup, according to reports.

Two helicopters landed in the presidential compound in Ramallah on Monday to take Abbas, 86, to Amman, Jordan. From there he was scheduled to be taken to Germany, AFP reported. He will return to the West Bank on Thursday, AFP reported, citing unnamed sources in Abbas’ office.

Israel’s Kan national broadcaster quoted Abbas officials as calling the medical checkup “routine.” Abbas has received medical treatment in Germany in the past, including in 2019. He is a heavy smoker and has heart trouble.

Abbas will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin during his visit, the German Deutsche Welle broadcaster reported.

The Palestinians will hold legislative elections on May 22, and presidential elections in July. Abbas has served as PA president for the last 15 years.