Abbas Heads to Germany For Medical Checkup
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas pictured in 2016 during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (WIkimedia Commons via press service of the President of Russia)
News Updates
Mahmoud Abbas
Medical
Germany

Abbas Heads to Germany For Medical Checkup

The Media Line Staff
04/05/2021

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas left Ramallah in the West Bank for Germany for a medical checkup, according to reports.

Two helicopters landed in the presidential compound in Ramallah on Monday to take Abbas, 86, to Amman, Jordan. From there he was scheduled to be taken to Germany, AFP reported. He will return to the West Bank on Thursday, AFP reported, citing unnamed sources in Abbas’ office.

Israel’s Kan national broadcaster quoted Abbas officials as calling the medical checkup “routine.” Abbas has received medical treatment in Germany in the past, including in 2019. He is a heavy smoker and has heart trouble.

Abbas will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin during his visit, the German Deutsche Welle broadcaster reported.

The Palestinians will hold legislative elections on May 22, and presidential elections in July. Abbas has served as PA president for the last 15 years.

