Abbas Reported Healthy After Medical Checkup in Germany

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is reported to be in good health after what his office said was a routine medical checkup in Germany this week, according to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency. Abbas will return to the West Bank on Thursday. The checkup for the 85-year-old leader comes ahead of Palestinian legislative elections scheduled for next month and presidential elections set for July. They are the first elections in 15 years. Abbas was elected to a four-year term in 2005.

Abbas has received medical treatment in Germany in the past, including in 2019. He is a heavy smoker and has heart trouble.