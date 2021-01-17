Abbas Sets Dates for Palestinian Elections

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree setting the dates for Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections, the first time elections will be held in 15 years.

The decree issued on Friday set legislative elections for May 22, and presidential elections on July 31.

It is not known whether Abbas, 85, who has served as president since 2006, will run for reelection.

Abbas said in his announcement that the elections will be held “in all governorates of Palestine, including east Jerusalem.” But Israel does not allow PA activity in the area that it annexed after the 1967 war.

The announcement comes after the announcement of a unity agreement between Fatah, the party headed by Abbas that is in charge of the West Bank, and Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.