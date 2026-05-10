Abe Foxman, Holocaust Survivor and Longtime ADL Leader, Dies at 86

Abraham H. Foxman, the Holocaust survivor who became one of the most influential Jewish advocates in the United States as the longtime national director of the Anti-Defamation League, died Sunday at 86, the ADL announced. The organization did not immediately provide details on where or when he died.

Foxman led the ADL from 1987 until his retirement in 2015, turning the century-old civil rights organization into a central address for American Jewish advocacy, antisemitism monitoring, Holocaust education, and public campaigns against bigotry. He spent nearly 50 years at the organization, joining in 1965 as a legal assistant and rising to become one of the best-known Jewish public figures of his generation.

“Abe’s voice was heard—and listened to—by popes, presidents, and prime ministers, a voice he used wherever Jews were at risk,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s current chief executive, said in a statement. “Abe Foxman spoke on the global stage with moral authority and clarity and was relentlessly dedicated to his pursuit of a world without hate.”

Born in 1940 to Polish Jewish parents in what is now Belarus, Foxman survived the Holocaust after his parents entrusted him to a Polish Catholic nursemaid, who baptized him and raised him as a Christian to protect him from the Nazis. He was reunited with his parents after World War II, but 14 members of his family were murdered. He immigrated to the United States with his parents in 1950.

The experience became the foundation of his public life. Foxman often described antisemitism not as an abstraction but as a force he had encountered in its deadliest form. That personal history gave his advocacy unusual weight, especially when he spoke about Holocaust memory, Jewish security, Israel, or the persistence of hatred in democratic societies.

After graduating from Yeshiva of Flatbush, Foxman earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from City College of New York and a law degree from New York University School of Law. He also pursued graduate study in Judaic studies and international economics, according to an ADL biography.

At the ADL, Foxman became a relentless and sometimes controversial public combatant. He condemned antisemitic rhetoric in politics, media, academia, entertainment, and diplomacy, and he frequently intervened when public figures made remarks he regarded as hostile to Jews or Israel. Critics said he could be too quick to denounce perceived slights; others said he could be too willing to accept apologies from powerful figures. Foxman defended that approach, arguing that repentance had to be possible. “If you don’t let them change, then you become the bigot,” he said.

Under Foxman, the ADL broadened its work beyond antisemitism to include tracking white supremacists and other extremists, supporting immigrant and gay rights, conducting diversity training for law enforcement, and developing school programs on the Holocaust, civil rights, and bullying. That wider mission sometimes drew criticism from those who believed the ADL should focus more narrowly on Jewish concerns, but Foxman saw the fight against antisemitism as part of a broader struggle against hatred.

He was also a forceful supporter of Israel and a frequent interlocutor with Israeli, American, European, and religious leaders. An ADL biography said he met with leaders in Europe, Russia, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, China, Japan, South Africa, and Argentina, as well as with Palestinian leaders, and had multiple audiences with Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog mourned Foxman as a bridge between Israel and the Diaspora. “Coming into a world at war, the Holocaust shaped Abe’s character and defined his mission: Combating antisemitism and hypocrisy, calling out racism and bias, speaking up for the Jewish people and the Jewish democratic Israel. His story, of rising from the ashes, is our story, the story of our people,” Herzog said.

Foxman received numerous honors, including France’s Legion of Honor and Italy’s Order of Merit. He was also a member of the President’s United States Holocaust Memorial Council, appointed by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

In retirement, Foxman remained active as national director emeritus of the ADL and continued to speak about antisemitism, Israel, and extremism. He warned early about the internet’s capacity to spread bigotry rapidly and anonymously, telling The Associated Press on his retirement that online platforms allowed hatred to travel “not only anonymously but at the speed of light.”

His funeral is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City.

Foxman leaves behind a complicated but formidable legacy: a hidden child of the Holocaust who became a commanding public voice for American Jews, a defender of Israel, a scourge of antisemites and extremists, and a man who believed that confronting hatred required both moral clarity and, when earned, the possibility of forgiveness.