Abraham Accords Countries Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Signing
US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
News Updates
Abraham Accords
United Nations
Gilad Erdan
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Bahrain

Abraham Accords Countries Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Signing

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2021

The ambassadors to the United Nations of the signatories to the Abraham Accords marked the one-year anniversary of the signing of the agreement. The event hosted by Israel’s diplomatic mission to the UN at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan on Monday was attended by the ambassadors of the United States, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco as well as the ambassadors of dozens of other countries.

The US-brokered Abraham Accords were signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020. Morocco and Sudan later joined the agreement.

No diplomat from Sudan attended the event, which has signed an agreement to join the accords but has not yet finalized the deal.

“The United Nations Charter calls on countries to ‘practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbors.’ That is exactly what Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan chose to do,” Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said in a statement.  “Today we celebrate the landmark agreements & the critical role the United States played & continues to play in making them a success…The fact that The Accords have received such strong bipartisan support is a testament to their great importance.”

“Today, as we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Accords, it is clear that deep and unbreakable friendships have been established at an unprecedented pace,” he also said.

 

