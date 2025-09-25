‘Absolutely Sabotage’: President Trump Demands Probe Into Technical Malfunctions at UN

US President Donald Trump has accused the United Nations of deliberately attempting to embarrass him during his address to the General Assembly this week, describing a series of technical mishaps as “three very sinister acts” and “absolutely sabotage.”

The president pointed to three separate incidents: a stopped escalator as he and first lady Melania Trump entered the building, a malfunctioning teleprompter at the start of his speech, and audio problems inside the hall. On social media, he said the events were “not one, not two, but three very sinister acts,” and demanded an immediate investigation.

President Trump recounted how the escalator “came to a screeching halt,” adding that only by holding tightly to the railings did he and the first lady avoid falling. Citing a British newspaper report that UN staff had joked about shutting down escalators, he called the incident “absolutely sabotage” and said those responsible “should be arrested.”

UN officials rejected that characterization. A spokesperson said a built-in safety mechanism was triggered, possibly by a member of the US delegation, and explained that the teleprompter itself was the responsibility of the White House. The United Nations added that Secretary-General António Guterres had already ordered an internal review and pledged cooperation with US authorities.

Trump, however, pressed on, arguing that world leaders could not hear his remarks unless they wore interpreter headsets. “This wasn’t a coincidence,” he wrote. “This was triple sabotage at the UN.” He said he would send a formal letter demanding security tapes be preserved.

The White House, the US Mission to the UN, and the Secret Service have all called for accountability. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested the incident could have been intentional, while Ambassador Mike Waltz warned of “serious safety and security risks” if the matter was not resolved.

“The United States will not tolerate threats to our security or dignity at international forums,” Waltz said, vowing that Washington expected “swift cooperation and decisive action” from UN leadership.