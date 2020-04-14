Abu Dhabi Establishes Fund to Help Families Amid Virus Crisis

Abu Dhabi’s Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an) has announced that it will help meet the costs of basic needs for families residing in Abu Dhabi that are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We will now use these contributions to provide support to those most in need and, while the situation is dynamic, we will endeavor to priorities the most deserving families and individuals so they are receiving timely assistance to help them through these difficult times,” said Salama Al-Ameemi, director-general of Ma’an. Families that need help can contact a special helpline (tel. 800-3088) or the website togetherwearegood.ae, which was created to support the project. “The sheer number of financial and in-kind contributions that have been pledged show our residents’ desire to help each other through the biggest health and economic challenge of a generation,” Al-Ameemi said. While it was announced that the fund would be applied to education, food, health care and other basic needs, the website tells users, “We are currently opening and only accepting applications for Educational Relief Support. Ma’an can help with the provision of PC’s or tablets to assist impacted families with distance learning and help subsidise school or tuition fees.”