Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Abu Dhabi Health Department Signs MoU With Israeli Research and Innovation Center
The signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi, Feb. 1, 2023. (Abu Dhabi MoH)
News Updates
health care
Israel
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
memorandum of understanding

Abu Dhabi Health Department Signs MoU With Israeli Research and Innovation Center

The Media Line Staff
02/03/2023

The Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi and Kahn Sagol Maccabi (KSM) Research and Innovation Center in Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in technological innovation and health care research. The agreement is part of the DoH’s mission to create a “Healthier Abu Dhabi” and integrate science, technology, and best practices in the emirate’s health care sector.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, executive director of the Research and Innovation Center at DoH Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Tal Patalon, head of KSM Maccabi Research and Innovation Center, in the presence of officials from both nations. The DoH aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a life sciences hub and enhance health care services for patients in the emirate.

“In Abu Dhabi, we strongly believe in the power of collaboration across all levels, especially in the health care industry, where partnerships lead to breakthrough treatments and innovations,” said Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, undersecretary of DoH. “We are confident that the newly signed MoU will yield fruitful results within the field of technological innovation.”

The two organizations plan to establish a research ecosystem, host joint seminars and meetings, and create an open platform for partners to join. The MoU will also enable clinical trials, form a framework for promoting innovation, and support innovators in proof-of-concept projects.

“I find this collaboration to be a step forward in accomplishing our goal to build a health innovation ecosystem and to promote the health and well-being of all community members around the world,” said Dr. Tal Patalon. “This is a historical opportunity to leverage cutting-edge knowledge and technological innovation to create a better future.”

KSM Research and Innovation Center, established in 2016, has a focus on utilizing innovative technologies and data resources to achieve its goals in various health care fields. This MoU is the third agreement KSM has signed following the Abraham Accords, with previous agreements signed with the Kingdom of Bahrain and health organizations in the UAE.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.