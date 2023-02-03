Abu Dhabi Health Department Signs MoU With Israeli Research and Innovation Center

The Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi and Kahn Sagol Maccabi (KSM) Research and Innovation Center in Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in technological innovation and health care research. The agreement is part of the DoH’s mission to create a “Healthier Abu Dhabi” and integrate science, technology, and best practices in the emirate’s health care sector.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, executive director of the Research and Innovation Center at DoH Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Tal Patalon, head of KSM Maccabi Research and Innovation Center, in the presence of officials from both nations. The DoH aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a life sciences hub and enhance health care services for patients in the emirate.

“In Abu Dhabi, we strongly believe in the power of collaboration across all levels, especially in the health care industry, where partnerships lead to breakthrough treatments and innovations,” said Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, undersecretary of DoH. “We are confident that the newly signed MoU will yield fruitful results within the field of technological innovation.”

The two organizations plan to establish a research ecosystem, host joint seminars and meetings, and create an open platform for partners to join. The MoU will also enable clinical trials, form a framework for promoting innovation, and support innovators in proof-of-concept projects.

“I find this collaboration to be a step forward in accomplishing our goal to build a health innovation ecosystem and to promote the health and well-being of all community members around the world,” said Dr. Tal Patalon. “This is a historical opportunity to leverage cutting-edge knowledge and technological innovation to create a better future.”

KSM Research and Innovation Center, established in 2016, has a focus on utilizing innovative technologies and data resources to achieve its goals in various health care fields. This MoU is the third agreement KSM has signed following the Abraham Accords, with previous agreements signed with the Kingdom of Bahrain and health organizations in the UAE.