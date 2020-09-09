Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Abu Dhabi Instructs Hotels to Offer Kosher Food
Abu Dhabi’s skyline. (Courtesy Orient Tours UAE)
News Updates
UAE
Abu Dhabi
hotels
kosher food
Ross Kriel
Elli Kriel
Middle East

Abu Dhabi Instructs Hotels to Offer Kosher Food

The Media Line Staff
09/09/2020

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has issued a circular to hotel managers saying “all hotel establishments are advised to include kosher food options on room service menus and at all food and beverage outlets in their establishments.” The memo, dated September 8, calls on managers to “seek kosher certification,” set aside “an area in all kitchens for kosher food preparation,” and “label kosher menu items with a clear and visible label/reference with a recognizable symbol” denoting that it meets ritual dietary standards under Jewish law. “The new circular mandating hotels to provide kosher food options is a wonderful expression of welcome and hospitality by the government of Abu Dhabi,” says Ross Kriel, president of the Jewish Council of the Emirates. “This will benefit Jewish visitors as well as local residents who follow a kosher diet.” Elli Kriel, founder of Dubai-based Elli’s Kosher Kitchen (EKK), welcomed the move. “The UAE is already known for its excellent service and standards for food production, and this will ensure that it is extended to kosher travelers. EKK is already working with OU, the world’s most widely recognized certifying agency, to be able to deliver high quality, ready-produced kosher meals to hotels and tour groups in order to meet this requirement in Abu Dhabi and all emirates within the UAE.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.