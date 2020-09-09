Abu Dhabi Instructs Hotels to Offer Kosher Food

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has issued a circular to hotel managers saying “all hotel establishments are advised to include kosher food options on room service menus and at all food and beverage outlets in their establishments.” The memo, dated September 8, calls on managers to “seek kosher certification,” set aside “an area in all kitchens for kosher food preparation,” and “label kosher menu items with a clear and visible label/reference with a recognizable symbol” denoting that it meets ritual dietary standards under Jewish law. “The new circular mandating hotels to provide kosher food options is a wonderful expression of welcome and hospitality by the government of Abu Dhabi,” says Ross Kriel, president of the Jewish Council of the Emirates. “This will benefit Jewish visitors as well as local residents who follow a kosher diet.” Elli Kriel, founder of Dubai-based Elli’s Kosher Kitchen (EKK), welcomed the move. “The UAE is already known for its excellent service and standards for food production, and this will ensure that it is extended to kosher travelers. EKK is already working with OU, the world’s most widely recognized certifying agency, to be able to deliver high quality, ready-produced kosher meals to hotels and tour groups in order to meet this requirement in Abu Dhabi and all emirates within the UAE.”