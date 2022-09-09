Across Mideast and Wider Region, Leaders Pay Tribute to Late Queen Elizabeth II

Heads of state from across the Middle East and North Africa have paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose death Thursday at the age of 96 plunged the people of the United Kingdom into mourning for a ruler who led her nation for 70 years.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter. “She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing.”

The front of city hall in Tel Aviv and the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem were both illuminated Thursday with the Union Jack flag in honor of the Queen.

The Lebanese government on Friday announced three immediate days of mourning and an additional day on the day of the queen’s burial. The Presidency of the Council of Ministers also ordered the national flag to be lowered at all public buildings.

In Morocco, King Mohammed VI sent his condolences to the new king, the royal family and the British people.

Morocco has lost a “great and special friend, who was deeply respected,” King Mohammed said, highlighting the queen’s readiness to deepen the ties between their two royal houses, and expressing his “deep sadness and great sorrow” at her passing.

Jordanian King Abdullah II, whose mother is British born, expressed “great sadness, sorrow and deep affection” at the death of the monarch on Thursday, and declared a seven-day period of mourning by the royal court.

A statement by the Royal Hashemite Court expressed “the affection of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with this affliction, and to confirm Jordan’s standing by the United Kingdom and its friendly people in this difficult circumstance.”

In the United Arab Emirates, President Mohamed Bin Zayed also expressed his condolences to the British people.

“Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterized by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country,” President Zayed wrote on Twitter.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whose predecessor and brother King Abdullah was treated to a display of the queen’s driving skills at Balmoral, sent a message of condolence to King Charles, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

“We have learned with great sadness the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” King Salman said.

“Her Majesty was a model of leadership that will be immortalized in history,” the king said.

“We send to Your Majesty, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted his own message of sympathy, writing that he sent “deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people and government of the United Kingdom.”

In Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said that the world has lost “a great symbol of humanity, wisdom and tolerance.” He sent “deepest condolences” to King Charles, the royal family and the British people and paid tribute to the queen’s role in cementing the relationship between Bahrain and the UK and to her “lifetime of selfless service.”

The Bahraini king ordered flags to be flown at half mast in his country for three days.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter to express his country’s sorrow at the death of the British monarch.

“Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death,” the prime minister wrote. “My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK.”