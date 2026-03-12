Active Shooter, Vehicle Ramming Reported at Synagogue in Michigan; Suspect Reported Dead

Law enforcement authorities responded to reports of a vehicle ramming and active shooter incident at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, which involved a large security operation, shelter-in-place orders, and the evacuation of nearby facilities.

Sources later told multiple US media outlets that the suspect involved in the attack is dead, and law enforcement officials later confirmed the report. There were no reported casualties aside from the shooter.

The Oakland County sheriff said shots were fired and a vehicle was involved in the incident. The suspect approached a security guard at the synagogue, who then engaged the individual, law enforcement told CBS. Officials said the suspect was initially believed to be at large as police searched the area.

Authorities ordered residents in the surrounding area to shelter in place while officers continued searching. Students and staff at a neighboring school and daycare facility connected to the synagogue were evacuated as a precaution. Officials also said additional police patrols would be deployed to Jewish institutions throughout the area.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said it is “aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel” and confirmed that law enforcement officers were responding. CBS News reported that the federation asked all local Jewish organizations to enter a “lockout protocol,” restricting people from entering or leaving their buildings.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was monitoring developments and coordinating with state authorities.

“This is heartbreaking. Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone’s safety.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents from the bureau’s Detroit office were assisting local authorities at the scene.

Temple Israel of West Bloomfield has more than 3,000 members, making it one of the largest Reform Jewish congregations in the US. The synagogue houses a preschool, the Early Childhood Learning Center.

West Bloomfield Township, a suburb located less than a half-hour from Detroit, has a population of just over 66,000. The broader Metro Detroit area is home to about 71,000 Jewish residents, according to the most recent survey by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.