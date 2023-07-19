Donate
Afghan Anti-Drug Forces Dismantle Drug Lab, Arrest 6 Suspects in Sari Pul Province
News Updates
Afghanistan
anti-drug operation
Sari Pul province
drug processing lab
Arrests

The Media Line Staff
07/19/2023

In an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking, anti-drug personnel in Afghanistan have successfully dismantled a drug processing lab and arrested six individuals in Sari Pul province, located in the country’s north, provincial police spokesman Din Mohammad Nazari announced on Tuesday. The suspects were apprehended following a special operation targeting Al-Malik village in Sayyad district. The now-demolished lab contained extensive equipment and facilities dedicated to drug production.

This recent action follows the demolition of a large drug processing facility in the northern Jawzjan province last week, reflecting Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts to combat the country’s notorious drug trade. As authorities continue to conduct investigations, those arrested in these operations are being held at the police headquarters for further questioning.

