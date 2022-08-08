Afghan Man Kills 10 in Iran Over ‘Personal Disputes’

An Afghan national armed with a knife killed 10 people Sunday evening in Rafsanjan, in southeastern Iran, in an altercation over “personal disputes,” local media reported on Monday. Iranian police arrested the assailant, the Entekhab news website quoted Rafsanjan’s Governor Hossein Rezaei as saying. The victims included six Afghan and four Iranian men, said Rezaei; the Afghan victims were relatives of the attacker. The governor added that the assailant seemed to be psychologically unbalanced and inflicted minor wounds on himself before being arrested. Rezaei also told the Iranian Students News Agency that the suspect’s friends said he was addicted to methamphetamine. The arrested suspect’s identity and legal status in the country were still being investigated, the governor said.