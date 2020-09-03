Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Afghan Peace Talks Said Ready to Get Underway
Taliban prisoners are shown being released in May at Afghanistan’s Bagram prison. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Afghanistan
peace talks
prisoner releases
Kabul
Taliban
United States
Doha
Middle East

Afghan Peace Talks Said Ready to Get Underway

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2020

Diplomatic and Afghanistan government sources are reported as saying that peace talks with the Taliban are set to take place in Doha, the capital of Qatar, following pre-conditioned prisoner releases by both sides. Javid Faisal, a spokesman for Kabul’s National Security Council, tweeted that diplomatic efforts were “ongoing” with regard to a small number of prisoners who remained jailed, but added that Afghani government officials “expect direct talks to start promptly.” The Taliban have issued no statements on the matter. The Reuters news agency cites a government official in Kabul as saying that talks could begin as early as Saturday, although another source told Reuters that a Thursday departure by government negotiators had been placed on hold. In February, the United States brokered an agreement with the Taliban to curb violence and release prisoners as preconditions for peace talks. The prisoner releases have been the main sticking point, with Kabul initially having dug in its heels. Washington is interested in exiting Afghanistan, which is considered its longest war, with involvement having begun just after the 9/11 attacks in September 2001.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.