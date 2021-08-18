Afghan President, Family ‘Welcomed’ in UAE on ‘Humanitarian Grounds’

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, who fled his country when the Taliban overran the capital, Kabul, is in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s foreign ministry confirmed Wednesday afternoon. “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” it said in a statement.

His whereabouts have been unknown since he left on Sunday night.

Ghani, who was first elected seven years ago, defended his decision to leave in a social media post late on Sunday, writing, “If I had stayed, countless of my countrymen would be martyred and Kabul would face destruction.”

Reports said that Ghani fled with piles of cash.