The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Afghan Refugees in Abu Dhabi Protest Slow Resettlement
Afghans rallied in an Afghan refugee camp in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to protest their non-transfer to the United States on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Sayed Najafizada/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Afghans
Refugees
Housing

Afghan Refugees in Abu Dhabi Protest Slow Resettlement

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2022

Afghan refugees who left Afghanistan during the August 2021 Taliban takeover demonstrated in Abu Dhabi this week against the slow resettlement process. The refugees have been living in temporary housing in a facility in Abu Dhabi. Thousands of Afghans are still living in temporary housing, awaiting resettlement to the United States or other countries, Reuters reported, citing Afghans living in the housing.

The refugees held similar protests in February, at which time a US State Department official said all Afghans there – an estimated 12,000 at the time – would be resettled by August. A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that more than 10,000 Afghans had been relocated from the facility to the US.

The US was cooperating with the UAE and other countries to find “resettlement options” for those ineligible for US relocation, according to reports. Some Afghans in the UAE have returned voluntarily in recent months.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.