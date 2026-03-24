Afghan Taliban Releases American Academic Dennis Coyle as US Pressure Over Detentions Grows

The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday announced the release of American academic Dennis Coyle, describing the move as a goodwill gesture linked to the Eid holiday, even as analysts view it as part of a broader strategic calculation amid mounting pressure from Washington.

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, said in a statement that” Earlier this month, I met Molly, Amy, and Patti as they asked for help freeing their brother Dennis Coyle from detention in Afghanistan. Today, Dennis is on his way home. We thank the UAE and Qatar for their support. The release is a positive step towards ending the practice of hostage diplomacy.”

In a statement, the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry said Coyle had been detained for allegedly violating Afghan laws but was released following a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court, which determined that his time in custody was sufficient.

Officials said the decision was made on humanitarian grounds, expressing hope it could help build trust and encourage constructive engagement with the United States.

Coyle, a 64-year-old researcher from Colorado who had lived in Afghanistan for years, was detained in January 2025 after being taken from his residence in Kabul.

While the Taliban framed the release as a humanitarian step, its timing highlights growing diplomatic pressure from Washington over the detention of American citizens in Afghanistan.

In recent weeks, US officials have intensified criticism of Taliban authorities over what they describe as arbitrary detentions.

Sebastian Gorka, a senior counterterrorism official, has warned that the United States would not tolerate what he termed “hostage diplomacy,” signaling a harder line on such cases.

The issue has emerged as a key point of friction in already strained relations. Rubio has designated Afghanistan a “state sponsor of wrongful detention,” highlighting Washington’s concerns.

The US State Department continues to advise its citizens against travel to Afghanistan, citing risks, including arbitrary detention.

Officials say Mahmood Habibi remains in Taliban custody, ensuring the issue stays high on the bilateral agenda.

Despite Taliban denials that foreign detainees are used as leverage, analysts point to a pattern in which releases are often timed around religious occasions or diplomatic engagement, suggesting an effort to generate political goodwill without formal concessions.

The development also follows the earlier release of George Glezmann, another US national who had been held for an extended period, reinforcing concerns about a recurring cycle of detentions and negotiated releases.

However, it also highlights the fragile and transactional nature of their engagement, where humanitarian gestures are closely intertwined with political gestures, and mutual distrust continues to define the relationship.