Afghan Women’s Rights Advocates Urge Melania Trump To Support Girls Facing Taliban Restrictions

More than 100 Afghan human rights advocates and women’s rights defenders have written a letter to Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, urging her to use her influence to support women and girls in Afghanistan who are facing severe restrictions under Taliban rule.

A UK-based Afghan news agency, Khaama, reported Wednesday, citing the letter, that Afghan girls who once aspired to become doctors, teachers and journalists are now barred from education beyond primary school, while women have largely been excluded from work, public life and even basic freedom of movement.

The signatories also highlighted worsening humanitarian conditions, with many families struggling with hunger, poor health, and limited access to medical care.

They are reportedly inspired by Melania Trump’s previous work championing children affected by conflict and believe she can help bring the world’s focus back to Afghanistan.

In her March 2, 2026, address to the United Nations Security Council, Melania Trump stated, “Peace does not need to be fragile. Enduring peace will be achieved when knowledge and understanding are fully valued within all of our societies.”

She added, “Conflict arises from ignorance, but knowledge creates understanding, replacing fear with peace and unity,” and urged leaders to “build a future generation of leaders who embrace peace through education.”

Although Melania Trump did not name Afghanistan specifically in her speech, the meeting she chaired highlighted the global crisis of girls denied education in conflict zones, a situation that strongly mirrors the plight of Afghan girls.

However, other speakers during the meeting, especially Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, did mention Afghanistan multiple times as an example, particularly the exclusion of 2.2 million girls from secondary education and UN efforts using digital and radio programs to reach them at home.

The letter calls for stronger public support, expanded education initiatives, including informal or underground programs, and increased international pressure on the Taliban.

The appeal has been signed by more than 100 individuals, including women’s rights activists, human rights defenders and members of protest movements both inside Afghanistan and in the diaspora, particularly in Pakistan under fears of deportation.

Many are associated with networks such as the Afghanistan Impact Network and other grassroots women’s groups.

The full list of names has not been made public due to safety concerns, as activists risk harassment, detention or worse for speaking out.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, restrictions on women and girls have intensified.

Girls are barred from secondary and higher education, women are excluded from most employment and public spaces, and strict dress codes and guardian requirements are enforced. At the same time, economic hardship and limited humanitarian access have deepened the crisis.

Despite these challenges, Afghan women continue to resist through protests, underground education initiatives and international advocacy.

The letter reflects a broader effort to ensure their situation is not overlooked and expresses hope that even limited international engagement can help restore access to education, work, and basic rights.