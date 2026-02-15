Donate
Afghanistan Marks Soviet Withdrawal Anniversary as Taliban Rule Draws Global Scrutiny
Red Army soldiers cross the Amu Darya river at the Soviet-Afghan border in Termez on Feb. 15, 1989 during the Soviet Army withdrawal from Afghanistan. (VITALY ARMAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan Marks Soviet Withdrawal Anniversary as Taliban Rule Draws Global Scrutiny

The Media Line Staff
02/15/2026

Afghanistan marked Liberation Day on February 15, commemorating the 1989 withdrawal of Soviet forces after nearly a decade of war, as Taliban authorities used the anniversary to promote themes of national independence while facing ongoing international criticism over human rights abuses and security concerns.

The holiday recalls the final Soviet troops leaving Afghanistan across the Friendship Bridge into Uzbekistan, ending a conflict that began with the USSR’s 1979 invasion and reshaped the country’s political landscape. Taliban officials framed the day as proof that foreign powers ultimately fail in Afghanistan, linking the Soviet withdrawal to their broader narrative of resistance against outside intervention.

Yet the anniversary arrives at a time when the Taliban’s governance remains deeply controversial. Since returning to power in 2021, the group has imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls, barring many from secondary education, limiting employment opportunities, and enforcing strict social rules that human rights organizations say amount to systemic discrimination. Western governments and UN agencies have repeatedly condemned what they describe as one of the most severe crackdowns on women’s rights in the world.

Security concerns also linger. International monitors continue to warn about extremist networks operating inside Afghanistan, including longstanding ties between elements of the Taliban and al-Qaida. Although Taliban leaders insist they will not allow Afghan territory to be used to threaten other countries, many governments remain skeptical, pointing to past cooperation between Taliban factions and transnational jihadist groups.

Historically, Liberation Day has been seen by many Afghans as a symbol of resistance to foreign occupation. The Soviet withdrawal ended a brutal Cold War battlefield that killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions, but it also ushered in years of civil war that eventually led to the Taliban’s first rise in the 1990s.

Today, the anniversary reflects Afghanistan’s complicated legacy: a reminder of past victories against outside forces, but also a moment that raises questions about the country’s future under a government still isolated internationally and facing mounting criticism over its policies at home.

