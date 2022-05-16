The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
After 6 Years, Commercial Flight Takes Off From Sanaa Airport
The parking lot of Sanaa International airport stands empty in a photo from Sept. 23, 2021, after the airport was closed due to Yemen's civil war. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Airport
YEMEN
Flight

After 6 Years, Commercial Flight Takes Off From Sanaa Airport

The Media Line Staff
05/16/2022

A commercial flight took off from Sanaa’s international airport in Yemen for the first time in six years. The Yemenia airlines flight bound for Amman, which was carrying 126 passengers and took off on Monday morning, included hospital patients that required treatment abroad. Sanaa is held by the Houthi rebels. Flights between Sanaa and Amman in Jordan, and between Sanaa and Cairo in Egypt were agreed upon by all sides under the current two-month truce which began on April 2 between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen.

Before take-off, the plane taxied through an honor guard made up of two fire trucks spraying jets of water.

Sanaa’s airport has been closed to commercial traffic since August 2016, mainly due to airstrike by the Saudi coalition. The Sanaa airport previously hosted as many as 6,000 passengers a day, and more than 2 million passengers every year. With the closure of the airport, many people lost their jobs and companies and suppliers providing services to the airport closed down or suffered economic losses.

“The long overdue reopening of the airport was one of the major objectives of the truce. If the parties to the conflict continue to work together to operate regular flights in and out of Sana’a, they can help save thousands of lives, prevent premature deaths, and support the country’s economy. Yemenis will enjoy greater freedom of movement, and it will be quicker, easier, and cheaper to bring goods and aid into the country,” Erin Hutchinson, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Yemen, said in a statement.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.