After Years of Displacement, Syria Joins International Fight Against Human Trafficking

[Damascus] When the image of Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi shocked the world’s conscience in the summer of 2015, few could have imagined that Syria—then synonymous with the largest displacement crisis of modern times—would one day sit at an international table dedicated to combating the very crime that preyed on millions of its citizens.

Syria has announced its accession to the “Group of Friends United against Human Trafficking Facilitated by Technology,” an international initiative launched by South Korea in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The group seeks to strengthen international cooperation against human trafficking networks that exploit modern technology and social media platforms to lure and abuse victims.

On Sept. 2, 2015, the body of 3-year-old Syrian child Alan Kurdi was found on a beach in the Turkish city of Bodrum after the boat carrying him and his family sank during their attempt to reach Europe. The image of Alan was more than a powerful photograph; it became a global symbol of the Syrian tragedy, highlighting how war drove millions into dangerous migration routes and into the hands of smuggling and human trafficking networks that flourished amid conflict and displacement.

Speaking at a United Nations meeting, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ibrahim Alabi, said his country decided to join the group based on the “bitter experience” it endured throughout years of war and the cross-border crimes that targeted civilians, refugees, and other vulnerable populations.

The significance of Syria’s move extends beyond diplomacy. It reflects a broader transformation. A country whose citizens were among the primary victims of human smuggling and exploitation during years of conflict is now seeking to become part of the international effort to combat those crimes.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, the country has witnessed one of the largest forced displacement crises in modern history. According to United Nations data, more than 6.1 million Syrian refugees and asylum seekers were living outside the country by the end of 2024, while approximately 7.4 million people remained internally displaced.

Many reached Turkey and Europe through routes controlled by human smuggling networks.

In total, more than 13 million Syrians were forced to leave their homes during the war, creating one of the most complex humanitarian crises since World War II.

Turkey became the primary destination for Syrian refugees, hosting nearly 3 million people over the years. Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt also received hundreds of thousands of Syrians fleeing military operations, economic collapse, and instability.

Yet hundreds of thousands did not stop in neighboring countries. Instead, they headed toward Europe through irregular migration routes that evolved into a lucrative market controlled by smuggling networks.

In 2015, Europe’s migration crisis reached its peak, with more than 1 million refugees and migrants arriving across the Mediterranean in a single year. More than 800,000 people crossed from Turkey to Greece via the Aegean Sea, with Syrians accounting for the largest share of those flows.

While families searched for safety, smuggling networks generated enormous profits by transporting people across borders. Short sea journeys between Turkey’s coast and the Greek islands became deadly gambles, with refugees often paying their life savings for a seat on overcrowded inflatable boats unfit for navigation.

Behind those crossings emerged a sophisticated transnational criminal system that exploited war, despair, and the lack of legal migration pathways, transforming human suffering into a multimillion-dollar business.

Alan Kurdi’s image changed the world’s perception of the refugee crisis. Yet that image represented only one chapter of a much larger story.

The same year, authorities discovered an abandoned refrigerated truck near the Hungarian-Austrian border containing the bodies of 71 migrants who had suffocated while being transported by smugglers. The Mediterranean also witnessed dozens of mass drowning incidents that claimed thousands of lives during attempts to reach Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 63,000 deaths and disappearances were documented along global migration routes between 2014 and 2024, including nearly 29,000 in the Mediterranean alone. The organization notes that the real figures are likely much higher due to the difficulty of documenting every incident.

The suffering of refugees during those years was not limited to the dangers of the sea. Documented cases included extortion, sexual exploitation, forced labor, and child labor—all crimes closely linked to human trafficking networks.

Today, the landscape appears different. The technology, once used by smuggling networks to communicate with migrants, market illegal crossings, and collect payments, has become the focus of new international efforts aimed at preventing its exploitation for human trafficking.

Mazen Alloush, an official with Syria’s Land Border Crossings Administration, told The Media Line that Syria’s accession to the Group of Friends against Technology-Facilitated Human Trafficking carries significant symbolic value.

“A country that endured one of the harshest displacement experiences of the modern era and witnessed how the suffering of millions of its citizens became a commodity in the smuggling market is now seeking to channel that experience into an international framework designed to prevent similar tragedies from recurring,” he said.

According to Alloush, the importance of the move lies not only in political or diplomatic participation but also in the message it conveys: Countries devastated by war and displacement can become active partners in combating the crimes that emerge from such crises.

Between the image of a small child washed ashore on a Turkish beach in 2015 and a United Nations meeting discussing ways to combat human trafficking in the digital age lies the story of Syria’s past decade—a country that paid a heavy human price for war and is now attempting to transform that painful experience into a contribution toward fighting one of the world’s most dangerous transnational crimes.

Behind the statistics of millions of refugees and displaced persons lie individual stories that reveal how the suffering of Syrians became an opportunity for exploitation by smuggling and trafficking networks.

Ahmed, a young man from rural Aleppo, believed his journey to Europe would take only a few days. His father sold a small piece of land and paid nearly $4,000 to a smuggler to transport him from Turkey to Greece.

But the journey, Ahmed told The Media Line, turned into a chain of extortion schemes. At every stage, he was forced to pay additional sums under threat of being abandoned in remote border areas. After weeks of waiting and evasion, he finally reached Europe, having exhausted his family’s savings.

Umm Mohammad, a mother of three from the Damascus countryside, told The Media Line that the most difficult moment of her life was not leaving her home under bombardment but boarding an overcrowded boat in the Aegean Sea while holding her infant child.

The family paid thousands of dollars to smugglers who promised them a safe journey. Instead, their vessel nearly sank before reaching a Greek island. She said the fear of dying at sea haunted her children for years after they survived.

After arriving in Turkey, Khaled found himself unable to afford the cost of smuggling to Europe. A broker offered him work in a textile workshop in exchange for repaying his debt to the smuggler.

He spent months working exhausting hours for meager wages before realizing that his earnings covered only a fraction of the debt imposed upon him. For Khaled, exploitation was not a brief incident but an entire chapter of his life shaped by the realities of displacement.

Sarah, a university student from Homs, told The Media Line that smugglers exploited not only her need to flee but also her fear. Throughout her journey, she received repeated threats that her crossing would be canceled—or that she would be handed over to authorities—unless she paid additional fees.

She described that period as more difficult than the journey itself because the constant pressure, extortion, and loss of control made her feel like nothing more than a commodity in a network that viewed human beings solely as sources of profit.

Despite differences in detail, these stories share a common theme: War and displacement pushed hundreds of thousands of Syrians into reliance on smuggling networks, while those networks transformed human necessity into a profitable business.

That is why current international efforts to combat human trafficking carry particular importance. They seek to prevent the recurrence of experiences endured by thousands of refugees during the years of the Syrian crisis.