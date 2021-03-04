Ahmed Aboul Gheit Reappointed Head of Arab League

Egyptian diplomat Ahmed Aboul Gheit was reappointed to head the Arab League. The foreign ministers of the organization’s 22 member states elected Gheit for a second five-year term as secretary-general of the Arab League on Thursday.

Gheit, 78, served as Egypt’s last foreign minister under deposed President Hosni Mubarak, leaving his post in 2011.

Egypt, which hosts the Arab League in Cairo, has been nominating the director-general since the league’s formation in 1945. There was no opposition to Gheit.