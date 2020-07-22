Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah (Bandar Aldandani/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Kuwait
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah
medical treatment
United States
unspecified ailment
debt
coronavirus
low oil prices
Standard and Poor

Ailing Kuwaiti Leader Heading to US for Medical Treatment

The Media Line Staff
07/22/2020

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah, emir of Kuwait, will travel to the United States on Thursday morning for unspecified medical treatment, according to KUNA, the Gulf nation’s state-run news agency. On Saturday, Sabah, 91, was hospitalized for what official statements called “medical examinations.” He underwent surgery the next day. No specific ailments have been disclosed. KUNA cited a statement issued by the royal court on Wednesday saying the emir’s departure for the States was “based on advice from the medical team treating His Highness to complete his treatment after a successful surgical procedure.” The statement went on to say: “We ask the Almighty to aid his recovery and sustain His Highness, who is healthy and well taken care of, and to protect him from all harm.” Sabah’s hospitalization came a day after Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings index reclassified its outlook for Kuwait’s economy from “stable” to “negative,” saying the country’s General Reserve Fund was too low to cover government deficits resulting from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as low oil prices. Kuwaiti lawmakers are preparing legislation that will allow the country to float debt as high as $16 billion by the end of next March, and $65 billion over the coming three decades.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.