AIPAC, AJC Question Iran Memorandum as Final Negotiations Approach

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the American Jewish Committee (AJC) expressed concerns Thursday about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran, arguing that key questions remain about the agreement and its potential impact on US objectives.

For 47 years, the Iranian regime has been at war against America and its own people. At President Trump’s strong direction, America, working together with Israel, has decimated Iran’s leadership, nuclear program, and military assets, and created the opportunity for a diplomatic… pic.twitter.com/ODNyufRf1N — AIPAC 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@AIPAC) June 18, 2026

In a statement posted on X, AIPAC praised recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran while warning that the initial framework leaves unresolved issues.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has been at war against America and its own people. At President Trump’s strong direction, America, working together with Israel, has decimated Iran’s leadership, nuclear program, and military assets, and created the opportunity for a diplomatic agreement,” the organization wrote.

AIPAC said the agreement raises concerns because it provides sanctions relief in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and what it described as uncertain Iranian commitments regarding its nuclear activities.

“The initial Memorandum of Understanding that has been reached with Iran raises significant questions. The MoU provides for sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and vague Iranian commitments on its nuclear program.”

The organization called on Congress to closely examine any final agreement and ensure that it aligns with goals outlined by President Trump.

“As negotiations commence on a final nuclear agreement, Congress must receive complete information on the deal and play a critical role in ensuring a final deal meets President Trump’s stated objectives for the war: ‘Obliterate Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal and production capability, annihilate its navy, sever its support for terrorist proxies, and ensure the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism never acquires a nuclear weapon.’”

AIPAC added that any permanent agreement should include the removal of enriched uranium, the dismantlement of all enrichment facilities, restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programs, and an end to support for terrorist organizations.

The American Jewish Committee also criticized the framework.

The organization said it is “deeply concerned by the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran that appears to surrender significant US leverage upfront while deferring the most consequential and necessary Iranian concessions to a future comprehensive agreement that may never materialize.”

Both organizations issued their statements as negotiations move toward discussions on a final agreement.