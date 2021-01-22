This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Air Strikes in Syria Blamed on Israel Kill Family of 4, Destroy Iranian Positions
View of the city of Hama in Syria in 2010. (Bernard Gagnon/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Syria
Air strikes
Iranian militias

Air Strikes in Syria Blamed on Israel Kill Family of 4, Destroy Iranian Positions

The Media Line Staff
01/22/2021

A family of four, including two children, were killed in the western Syrian city of Hama early Friday morning in what Syrian state media is calling “an Israeli aggression.”

The alleged Israeli air strikes at about 4 a.m. Friday struck and destroyed at least five military flying over Lebanon struck at least five military positions of Iranian-backed militias and the Lebanon’s Hizbullah in Hama and central Syria, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.   The family for four were killed by missile shrapnel of the Syrian air-defense system that attempted to intercept the Israeli rockets, which landed in a residential neighborhood, according to the watchdog.

The planes carrying the rockets came from the direction of Tripoli in Lebanon, according to the state-controlled Syrian Arab News Agency, or SANA.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the attacks.

In mid-January, alleged Israeli air strikes on Iranian military positions in Iraq, the fourth attack blamed on Israel in recent weeks, killed sone 57 Iranian soldiers, according to reports.

