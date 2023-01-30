Airstrikes Destroy Alleged Iranian Arms Convoy in Syria

Seven people were killed in airstrikes targeting a convoy of trucks that crossed into eastern Syria from Iraq on Sunday evening. The attack destroyed a convoy of six refrigerated trucks that were transporting Iranian weapons in the Albu Kamal border region, east of Deir Ezzor, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing its wide network of sources inside Syria. The observatory reported that a leading Hizbullah official was at the lead of the trucks when it entered Syria.

Other reports said that there were some 25 trucks in the convoy at an area that is known for frequent Iranian military activity, including ferrying weapons from Iran to Hizbullah.

At least two other convoys entered Syria from Iraq last week, according to the Observatory, and left their cargo with Iran-backed militias in Al-Mayadeen in eastern Syria.

The Israel Defense Forces has acknowledged past airstrikes on convoys carrying Iranian weapons to Hizbullah and other Iran-backed militias.